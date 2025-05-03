NAB Lahore holds open hearing, DG vows swift justice

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, under the leadership of Director General Muhammad Ahtram Dar, held its monthly open hearing at its Lahore office.

According to spokesperson, a large number of affectees from various illegal housing schemes and fraudulent investment operations attended the session and directly presented their complaints to the DG NAB.

Complainants belonging to high-profile housing scams, including Prime Zone, Al-Rehman Garden Phase 4, Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society, Palm Vista, Grand Avenue, Professional Cooperative Housing, New Lahore City, Omega Housing, and Bin Alam Housing Scheme, brought forward their concerns regarding delayed allotments, unfulfilled promises, and fraudulent practices.

The NAB DG listened to each complainant attentively and assured them of NAB’s resolve to provide justice and restitution through lawful means. He directed all relevant investigation teams to expedite their efforts and submit progress reports within two weeks, in line with the clear instructions of Chairman NAB. Emphasizing the bureau’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of victims, the DG said that prompt and meaningful relief to the public remains a top priority.

Addressing the victims of the Prime Zone scandal, he informed that a reference has already been filed in the Accountability Court, and efforts are underway to bring the principal accused back to Pakistan through Interpol. Five other suspects have already been arrested and included in the case. In the matter of Al-Rehman Garden Phase 4, he instructed the investigation team to resolve the registration issues of all 77 complainants within two weeks and submit a detailed report.

Providing an update on the Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society case, DG NAB stated that plots have already been allotted to 550 of the 700 complainants, and he directed the relevant team to resolve the remaining cases by May 10, 2025. Regarding Omega Housing Society, he noted that the management has been instructed to refund all victims as per NAB’s approved refund policy, and the investigation team has been directed to ensure strict implementation of the same.

The participants expressed their satisfaction with the hearing and lauded NAB Lahore’s proactive and transparent approach.