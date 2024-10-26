Open Menu

NAB Lahore Hosts Educational Visit For Students

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 12:10 AM

NAB Lahore hosts educational visit for students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) In line with Chairman NAB Lt. Gen. (R) Nazir Ahmed's vision of empowering youth against corruption, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Friday hosted an educational visit for a delegation of students and faculty from Government Dial Singh Graduate College, Lahore.

The initiative aimed to enhance NAB's public image and strengthen the connection between the institution and the community.

During the visit, participants received comprehensive briefings on NAB's mandate, key initiatives, and the efforts of the Awareness and Prevention Wing to combat the harmful effects of corruption. The delegation also toured various departments within NAB Lahore, including investigation cells.

Students expressed their appreciation for the informative sessions, highlighting how it clarified misconceptions about NAB. They suggested that investigation officers should be portrayed as societal heroes. Additionally, the students praised NAB's "Stop Corruption" mission and advocated for its promotion within the community.

The delegation noted the distinct atmosphere at NAB compared to other government institutions, particularly commending the efforts of the Awareness and Prevention Wing.

At the conclusion of the visit, the Director of NAB presented shields to the lead faculty members and certificates to all students, followed by a group photo session to commemorate the occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption National Accountability Bureau Visit Lead All From Government

Recent Stories

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

5 minutes ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

5 minutes ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

9 minutes ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

5 minutes ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

5 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

11 minutes ago
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

11 minutes ago
 President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

11 minutes ago
 PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrd ..

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..

21 minutes ago
 DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, invest ..

DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation

46 minutes ago
 UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual v ..

UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..

46 minutes ago
 Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll ..

Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan