NAB Lahore hosts educational visit for students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) In line with Chairman NAB Lt. Gen. (R) Nazir Ahmed's vision of empowering youth against corruption, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Friday hosted an educational visit for a delegation of students and faculty from Government Dial Singh Graduate College, Lahore.

The initiative aimed to enhance NAB's public image and strengthen the connection between the institution and the community.

During the visit, participants received comprehensive briefings on NAB's mandate, key initiatives, and the efforts of the Awareness and Prevention Wing to combat the harmful effects of corruption. The delegation also toured various departments within NAB Lahore, including investigation cells.

Students expressed their appreciation for the informative sessions, highlighting how it clarified misconceptions about NAB. They suggested that investigation officers should be portrayed as societal heroes. Additionally, the students praised NAB's "Stop Corruption" mission and advocated for its promotion within the community.

The delegation noted the distinct atmosphere at NAB compared to other government institutions, particularly commending the efforts of the Awareness and Prevention Wing.

At the conclusion of the visit, the Director of NAB presented shields to the lead faculty members and certificates to all students, followed by a group photo session to commemorate the occasion.