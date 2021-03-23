NAB Lahore is declared Red Zone on March 26

The NAB (National Accountability Bureau) Lahore building and surroundings have been declared 'Red Zone' besides deploying police and rangers to protect it from the planned attack of the opposition parties goons during the hearing of two inquiries of Maryam Nawaz on March 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The NAB (National Accountability Bureau) Lahore building and surroundings have been declared 'Red Zone' besides deploying police and rangers to protect it from the planned attack of the opposition parties goons during the hearing of two inquiries of Maryam Nawaz on March 26.

Quoting media reports that the workers of opposition parties and some corruption suspects were planning vandalism at NAB Lahore building during the hearing of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in connection with her two inquiries in NAB, a NAB spokesman said effective steps were being taken to provide fool proof security to NAB Lahore building.

NAB would continue playing its due role for recovery of looted amount sans caring about browbeating, intimidation or duress by some suspects.