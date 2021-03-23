UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Lahore Is Declared Red Zone On March 26

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 12:26 AM

NAB Lahore is declared Red Zone on March 26

The NAB (National Accountability Bureau) Lahore building and surroundings have been declared 'Red Zone' besides deploying police and rangers to protect it from the planned attack of the opposition parties goons during the hearing of two inquiries of Maryam Nawaz on March 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The NAB (National Accountability Bureau) Lahore building and surroundings have been declared 'Red Zone' besides deploying police and rangers to protect it from the planned attack of the opposition parties goons during the hearing of two inquiries of Maryam Nawaz on March 26.

Quoting media reports that the workers of opposition parties and some corruption suspects were planning vandalism at NAB Lahore building during the hearing of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in connection with her two inquiries in NAB, a NAB spokesman said effective steps were being taken to provide fool proof security to NAB Lahore building.

NAB would continue playing its due role for recovery of looted amount sans caring about browbeating, intimidation or duress by some suspects.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Attack Corruption Maryam Nawaz Sharif Rangers Police National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Red Zone March Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces new initiative to resolve Y ..

36 seconds ago

Pakistan says Nowruz a time of 'renewal, regenerat ..

30 minutes ago

Prime Minister vows to translate Pakistan into tru ..

5 minutes ago

Switzerland approves J&J Covid vaccine

5 minutes ago

Dozens stage protests over kidnapped students in N ..

7 minutes ago

US, Russia Can Work Together in 'Stable and Predic ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.