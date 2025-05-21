Open Menu

NAB Lahore Officers Visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM

NAB Lahore officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

A delegation of officers from NAB Lahore paid an visit to Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A delegation of officers from NAB Lahore paid an visit to Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here on Wednesday.

Operations Commander of Punjab Safe Cities Authority SP Shafiq Ahmad, gave a comprehensive briefing and led the delegation on a tour of various departments within the authority.

The delegation was briefed on the working mechanism, technical infrastructure, and operational system of PSCA. The officers observed live surveillance of the city through the cameras installed and monitored at the Operations and Monitoring Center.

They were given a detailed overview of Intelligent Traffic Management System, E-Challan System, and the use of Artificial Intelligence tools for surveillance and crime prevention. The officers were also briefed on the functioning of the Virtual Women Police Station, the Child Safety Center, and the Safe City Blood Bank.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that citizens can report any suspicious activity anonymously through the Safe City Crime Stopper Service. The delegation was also informed that the establishment of Smart Safe City Centers across Punjab has led to a significant reduction in crime and fostered positive changes in the policing culture.

The NAB officers appreciated the transparency, technological excellence, and public safety initiatives being carried out by PSCA. According to the PSCA spokesperson, the delegation remarked that systems like Safe City serve as a role model for other institutions due to their effectiveness and transparency.

Recent Stories

Pre-budget dialogue calls for inclusive fiscal ref ..

Pre-budget dialogue calls for inclusive fiscal reforms to empower children, wome ..

2 minutes ago
 WB team visits Mirpurkhas to inspect under constru ..

WB team visits Mirpurkhas to inspect under construction projects

2 minutes ago
 NAB Lahore officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Autho ..

NAB Lahore officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

2 minutes ago
 PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20 ..

PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Rec ..

Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..

4 hours ago
 realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 ..

Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..

4 hours ago
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey o ..

Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment

4 hours ago
 Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special gua ..

Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ

5 hours ago
 T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over rev ..

T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule

5 hours ago
 Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over ..

Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP

8 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series ..

Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

8 hours ago
 Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school ..

Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan