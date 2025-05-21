NAB Lahore officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

A delegation of officers from NAB Lahore paid an visit to Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A delegation of officers from NAB Lahore paid an visit to Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here on Wednesday.

Operations Commander of Punjab Safe Cities Authority SP Shafiq Ahmad, gave a comprehensive briefing and led the delegation on a tour of various departments within the authority.

The delegation was briefed on the working mechanism, technical infrastructure, and operational system of PSCA. The officers observed live surveillance of the city through the cameras installed and monitored at the Operations and Monitoring Center.

They were given a detailed overview of Intelligent Traffic Management System, E-Challan System, and the use of Artificial Intelligence tools for surveillance and crime prevention. The officers were also briefed on the functioning of the Virtual Women Police Station, the Child Safety Center, and the Safe City Blood Bank.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that citizens can report any suspicious activity anonymously through the Safe City Crime Stopper Service. The delegation was also informed that the establishment of Smart Safe City Centers across Punjab has led to a significant reduction in crime and fostered positive changes in the policing culture.

The NAB officers appreciated the transparency, technological excellence, and public safety initiatives being carried out by PSCA. According to the PSCA spokesperson, the delegation remarked that systems like Safe City serve as a role model for other institutions due to their effectiveness and transparency.