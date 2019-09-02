UrduPoint.com
NAB Lahore Recovered Rs 5.60bln From Oct 2017 To Aug 2019

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 09:29 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore chapter, under the supervision of DG NAB Lahore Shehzad Saleem, recovered about Rs 5.60 billion from October 2017 to August 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore chapter, under the supervision of DG NAB Lahore Shehzad Saleem, recovered about Rs 5.60 billion from October 2017 to August 2019.

The NAB Lahore on Monday issued the details of recovered amount from the accused involved in mega corruption cases. The statistics revealed that NAB was making efforts for getting back an amount of Rs 8.11 billion through plea bargain during the last two years.

NAB also distributed an amount of about Rs 3.20 billion among the affectees, whereas NAB Lahore made it possible to recover an amount of Rs 31 billion as indirect recovery.

Regarding recovery in housing sector, NAB has disposed of 40 cases, out of under-investigation 62 cases, and recovered Rs 3,000 million for 24,300 affectees of illegal housing societies through plea bargain.

Under the supervision of DG NAB Lahore, Rs 2,800 million were recovered from owners of illegal housing schemes during two years, whereas NAB officials also made efforts for indirect recovery of an amount of Rs 25 billion.

During the period of October 2017 to August 2019, seven references involving Rs 26 billion were filed in accountability courts through the NAB prosecution wing.

