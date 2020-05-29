NAB Lahore summons Shahbaz Sharif on June 2

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned former Punjab chief minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on June 2 in his individual capacity to take the ongoing investigations/ inquiries against him in the assets beyond means and alleged money laundering cases to logical conclusion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned former Punjab chief minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on June 2 in his individual capacity to take the ongoing investigations/ inquiries against him in the assets beyond means and alleged money laundering cases to logical conclusion.

According to a news release, Shahbaz Sharif had already been handed over a comprehensive questionnaire as per NAB's standard operating procedures (SOPs) in his last hearing.

NAB has given ample time to Shahbaz Sharif to enable him to ensure bringing relevant record with him.

Owing to the pandemic, Combined Investigation team (CIT) would ensure maintaining social distance, wearing masks, availability of sanitisers and fixation of glass walls on the table during the question answer session with Shahbaz.

Further, the disinfectants spray of the interview room was being ensured for protection of all.