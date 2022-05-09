UrduPoint.com

NAB Launched Inquiry Into Billion Trees Tsunami Programme: NA Told

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 08:59 PM

NAB launched inquiry into Billion Trees Tsunami Programme: NA told

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Monday apprised the National Assembly that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has already launched inquiry into Billion Trees Tsunami Programme of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Monday apprised the National Assembly that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has already launched inquiry into billion Trees Tsunami Programme of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During a Question Hour, she said various complaints of corruption in the Billion Tree Tsunami Programme have been received and investigation has already been ordered.

She said there was dire need to devise a comprehensive strategy to cope with issues of climate change in the country. The country was confronted to climate change issues, she added.

She said heat wave has also increase due to green-house effect and pollution in the country.

The minister said unfortunately no meeting of Climate Change Council was summoned in the past. She requested the prime minister to convene meeting of Climate Change Council.

Related Topics

Corruption National Assembly Tsunami Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Sherry Rehman Heat Wave Billion

Recent Stories

Dist admin continues action against hike in chicke ..

Dist admin continues action against hike in chicken meat prices

46 seconds ago
 Hashim sees vast SMEs scope in Tharparkar

Hashim sees vast SMEs scope in Tharparkar

49 seconds ago
 Sindh CM, Fed minister discuss wheat requirements ..

Sindh CM, Fed minister discuss wheat requirements to ensure food security

50 seconds ago
 Biden Administration to Lift US Steel Tariffs on U ..

Biden Administration to Lift US Steel Tariffs on Ukraine for One Year- Commerce ..

52 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court asks PM to review appointment ..

Islamabad High Court asks PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

6 minutes ago
 Lahore CCPO promises to strengthen liaison with bu ..

Lahore CCPO promises to strengthen liaison with business community

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.