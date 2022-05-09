NAB launched inquiry into Billion Trees Tsunami Programme: NA told

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Monday apprised the National Assembly that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has already launched inquiry into Billion Trees Tsunami Programme of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Monday apprised the National Assembly that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has already launched inquiry into billion Trees Tsunami Programme of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During a Question Hour, she said various complaints of corruption in the Billion Tree Tsunami Programme have been received and investigation has already been ordered.

She said there was dire need to devise a comprehensive strategy to cope with issues of climate change in the country. The country was confronted to climate change issues, she added.

She said heat wave has also increase due to green-house effect and pollution in the country.

The minister said unfortunately no meeting of Climate Change Council was summoned in the past. She requested the prime minister to convene meeting of Climate Change Council.