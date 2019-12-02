UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Launches Campaign To Sensitise People About Corruption

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 09:52 PM

NAB launches campaign to sensitise people about corruption

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan officials distributed informative material to sensitise public about corruption on Monday, a week ahead of the world anti-corruption day, observed every year on Dec 9

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan officials distributed informative material to sensitise public about corruption on Monday, a week ahead of the world anti-corruption day, observed every year on Dec 9.

NAB Multan has been organising ceremonies since November 26 in line with its 17-day long campaign that would conclude on December 12, ensuring greater involvement of youth with a belief they would be well prepared against corruption once they join the practical life, NAB Multan spokesman said.

NAB officials distributed pamphlets, brochures and message boards among people to sensitise the public and public servants about the menace of corruption.

The UNCAC document was presented before the United Nations in 2003 and it was decided to observe December 9 as world anti corruption day.

The UNCAC basically covers five key points in fight against corruption including prevention of corruption, enforcement of laws to eliminate corruption, international cooperation, search of assets, technical assistance and exchange of information.

Being a signatory to the UNCAC, Pakistan participates in all international and national level programmes and enforcing laws to eliminate corruption.

NAB Multan has so far organised many seminars, discussions involving youth, poets, intellectuals and people from different sectors of life and this process will continue till December 12.

