NAB Launches Inquiries Against Dr. Zafar Mirza, Former Health Minister Amir Kiyani

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 08:13 PM

NAB launches inquiries against Dr. Zafar Mirza, former health minister Amir Kiyani

The NAB Spokesperson says that proper investigation will be launched after receiving point of views of individual named in the inquiries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) approved inquiries against Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health (SAPM) Dr Zafar Mirza and former health minister Amir Mehmood Kiyani here on Tuesday.

In a statement, Anti-graft body decided to launch inquiries against Dr. Zafar Mirza and former health Minister Amir Mehmood Kiyani during meeting of its executive board.

The statement said: “NAB has approved inquiries against the former health minister Amir Mehmood Kiyani, various Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials,” adding that an additional inquiry to “inspect” a complaint against the incumbent SAPM on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, was also approved.

“It has been NAB's policy to publicly release the minutes of our executive board's meetings,” said the watchdog, pointing out that the purpose of releasing these details was not to hurt the sentiments of individuals named but to ensure transparency.

NAB said that these inquiries, however, were not yet finalized as it was analyzing the complains it received initially. The proper investigation, it said, would be launched only after receiving the point of views of named individuals.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB was investigating 1,229 cases of corruption worth more than Rs900 billion.

The statement said that bureau under its Chairman Justice (r ) Javed Iqbal recovered Rs. 178 billionfrom corrupt individuals and deposited the amount in national kitty.

