NAB Launches Probe Into Mirpurkhas Mega Drainage Project

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2024 | 07:20 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is set to initiate an inquiry into the Mirpurkhas mega drainage project next week, following orders from the Sindh High Court Circuit Bench Mirpurkhas.

The constitutional petition was filed by Advocate Ghulam Nabi Mavo in High Court Sindh Circuit Bench Mirpurkhas. Advocate Ghulam Nabi Mavo, counsel and petitioner of this case, told APP here on Sunday.

Mavo claimed that the project, initially valued at less than five billion rupees, has been plagued by issues since its inception, with approximately 40-45% of the work completed so far.

He accused authorities of turning the public welfare project into a "milking cow" and urged citizens to come forward with any information or concerns when the NAB investigation team arrives in Mirpurkhas next week.

The inquiry aims to address allegations of corruption, slow progress, and substandard work in the project, which was supposed to be completed by June 2023. Mavo emphasized that the goal is to ensure that public funds are spent for the people's benefit, and the project's intended benefits are realized.

APP/hms/378

