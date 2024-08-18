NAB Launches Probe Into Mirpurkhas Mega Drainage Project
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2024 | 07:20 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is set to initiate an inquiry into the Mirpurkhas mega drainage project next week, following orders from the Sindh High Court Circuit Bench Mirpurkhas.
The constitutional petition was filed by Advocate Ghulam Nabi Mavo in High Court Sindh Circuit Bench Mirpurkhas. Advocate Ghulam Nabi Mavo, counsel and petitioner of this case, told APP here on Sunday.
Mavo claimed that the project, initially valued at less than five billion rupees, has been plagued by issues since its inception, with approximately 40-45% of the work completed so far.
He accused authorities of turning the public welfare project into a "milking cow" and urged citizens to come forward with any information or concerns when the NAB investigation team arrives in Mirpurkhas next week.
The inquiry aims to address allegations of corruption, slow progress, and substandard work in the project, which was supposed to be completed by June 2023. Mavo emphasized that the goal is to ensure that public funds are spent for the people's benefit, and the project's intended benefits are realized.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water
DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate body takes notice of alleged malpractices in housing scheme2 minutes ago
-
Filmmaker Shaukat Rizvi remembered2 minutes ago
-
Medical facilities inspected at DHQ hospital Timergara22 minutes ago
-
World Humanitarian Day being observed today32 minutes ago
-
New Swedish Ambassador arrives in Islamabad42 minutes ago
-
CM's Advisor lauds RIC's health facilities42 minutes ago
-
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight47 minutes ago
-
Middle-aged man commits suicide52 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for killing bike rider after altercation in Sachal1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles over 160 emergencies last week2 hours ago
-
Solid steps being taken for welfare of special persons: minister2 hours ago
-
Rangers, Police arrest two notorious criminals2 hours ago