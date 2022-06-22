UrduPoint.com

NAB Law Amended To Promote Transparency, Run Affairs Smoothly: Ahsan Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2022 | 03:40 PM

NAB law amended to promote transparency, run affairs smoothly: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal said here on Wednesday that the incumbent government believed in transparency that was why amendments were made in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law to run state affairs smoothly.

Addressing a press conference along with senior Pakistan Muslim League Leader, Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, the minister said that the amendments were the same as proclaimed by the former Prime Minister Imran Khan to be necessary to run businesses and administrative systems in the country.

The minister said, the amendments were made keeping in view the decisions of Supreme Court, High Court and Council of Islamic Ideology adding that these high forums had directed incorporation of amendments to remove NAB law's contradiction with constitution and law.

He said that Imran Khan was now trying to deceive people that the incumbent government was making the amendments for its own benefits.

However, the minister said, the amendments were based on those arguments which Imran Khan himself would argue for amending the law.

He said that the former prime minister would argue that due to NAB law, the bureaucracy had left working and the investors were not investing as this black law was hurdle in the way.

He said, Imran Khan should listen his own speeches in which he had given extensive arguments in favour of these amendments.

Ahsan Iqbal said that nobody should be put behind bars without listening him/her.

He said, the NAB law was hurdle in running economy and systems of the country so there was need to correct it for smooth functioning of different affairs of the country.

He lamented that nowadays people of the country were being lectured by a person (Imran Khan), during whose government Pakistan's ranking in corruption worsened while corruption mafias were promoted to loot and plunder.

He said, the negative politics of Imran Khan had been exposed as he failed to prove a single paisa of corruption in development funding of Rs 3200 billion made during PML-N tenure.

In addition, the previous government also failed to prove that any personal interest was involved in $29 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

He said no corruption case was proved against Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sahrif and against him (Ahsan Iqbal).

He said Imran Khan had failed to prove any corruption, so he should seek forgiveness from people for deceiving them during his tenure.

He said, Khan should be accounted for damaging the economy of the country, adding it was for the first time in history that no development fund was released during the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22He said the incumbent government believed in transparent laws. One who looted should be accounted for but there should not be any political victimization, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz CPEC Same Muslim From Government Billion CII Court

Recent Stories

The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdes ..

The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdesivir’, an antiviral drug for ..

27 minutes ago
 Govt intends to amend PEMRA rules: Marriyum

Govt intends to amend PEMRA rules: Marriyum

38 minutes ago
 Sethi favours provision of bases to the US in Paki ..

Sethi favours provision of bases to the US in Pakistan

43 minutes ago
 Be Great with HiOS, TECNO HiOS 8.6 Global Launch

Be Great with HiOS, TECNO HiOS 8.6 Global Launch

53 minutes ago
 Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

2 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current ..

Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current government at least 1 year to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.