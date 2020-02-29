NAB likely to indict Iqbal Z Ahmed in money laundering

The Accountability Court Hyderabad on Saturday adjourned the hearing in multi billion rupees money laundering case concerning famous businessman Iqbal Z Ahmed to March 11

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The Accountability Court Hyderabad on Saturday adjourned the hearing in multi billion rupees money laundering case concerning famous businessman Iqbal Z Ahmed to March 11.

Ahmed did not appear in the court and his lawyer Farooq H Naik cited his health condition as the reason of his absence.

The National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Prosecutor Niaz Ahmed said Ahmed would be likely indicted in the money laundering reference at the next date of hearing.

Ahmed and his 2 sons are charged in the reference concerning money laundering of around Rs.25 billion.