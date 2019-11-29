UrduPoint.com
NAB Making Concerted Efforts To Eliminate Corruption From Society: DG NAB KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 05:33 PM

NAB making concerted efforts to eliminate corruption from society: DG NAB KP

Director General (DG) National Accountability (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi on Friday said that misuse of power and depriving and infringement rights is a form of corruption that should be avoided in greater interests of masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Director General (DG) National Accountability (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi on Friday said that misuse of power and depriving and infringement rights is a form of corruption that should be avoided in greater interests of masses.

He was addressing a declamation contest held here in KP NAB office in connection with Anti-Corruption week. The contest among others was participated by large number of students and teachers.

Fayaz Ahamd said "Corruption is a canker and those countries who have eliminated this social evil have achieved all their objectives including economic uplift and industrial advancements".

He said that NAB was making concerted efforts to wipe out corruption from the society aiming progress and welfare of people. He also urged people to support the efforts of NAB in eradicating corruption.

Naseera Zarif of Government Tajo Bibi Girls College Charsadda stood first in the Urdru contest while Haseeba Bilqees of Government Degree College Gulshan Rehman and Muhammad Moeez of Degree College Bannu grabbed second and third position respectively.

Similarly, in English debate, Nadia Turab of Peshawar Model College was declared first, Mariam Alam of Girls Degree College Marghauz second and Aqsa Nasir of Jehanzeb College Swat was announced third.

