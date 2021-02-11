UrduPoint.com
NAB Making Sincere Efforts To Curb Corruption: Chairman

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

NAB making sincere efforts to curb corruption: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was making sincere efforts to curb corruption, money laundering, abuse of authority and punishing elements involved in mega corruption cases on priority basis, said Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

Chairing a high level meeting held to review the overall performance of bureau, he said NAB has no affiliation with any political party, individual or group but it has strong allegiance with state of Pakistan. The policy devised by the bureau to purge the country from corruption has started yielding positive results, which is duly acknowledged by 59 percent people of the country as reflected in the recent survey of Gillani and Gallup.

Chairman NAB said that the bureau has set the target of 10 months for filing reference by concluding complaint verifications, inquiries, and investigations within the prescribed time frame.

He said NAB has devised a strategy to impart refresher training courses for capacity building of its investigation officers and prosecutors to enable them to meet contemporary challenges.

He said NAB officers consider eradication of corruption as their national duty and recent increase in complaints registration manifested people's confidence over the bureau.

He said NAB strictly believes in protecting and upholding the dignity and self esteem of visiting suspects. NAB was a human friendly institute, having faith on corruption free Pakistan.

