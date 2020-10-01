UrduPoint.com
NAB Manages Rs 3,841.902 Mln Recoveries During 2019

Thu 01st October 2020

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has managed recoveries of Rs 3,841.902 million from corrupt elements during 2019 and deposited into the national exchequer

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has managed recoveries of Rs 3,841.902 million from corrupt elements during 2019 and deposited into the national exchequer.

Out of this recovered amount, Rs 3,827.753 million were recovered through plea bargain while Rs 14.149 million had been recovered through voluntary return, says a report issued by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Recoveries in cases of voluntary return and plea bargain from all regional NABs were disbursed to the affectees, Federal and Provincial governments etc.

According to voluntary return details during 2019, the bureau had recovered Rs 8.149 million in January and Rs 6.000 million in May 2019.

The amount recovered through plea bargain during 2019 included Rs 282.671 million in January, Rs 16.

515 million in February, Rs 756.084 million in March, Rs 117.898 in April, Rs 116.306 million in May, Rs 148.344 million in June, Rs 435.973 million in July, Rs 687.500 million in August, Rs 467.666 million in September, Rs 262.613 million in October, Rs 185.515 million in November and Rs 350.668 million had been recovered in December 2019.

Likewise, the accumulative amount recovered in 2019 included Rs 290.820 million in January 2019, Rs 16.515 million in February, Rs 756.084 million in March, Rs 117.898 million in April, Rs 122.306 million in May, Rs 148.344 million in June, Rs 435.973 million in July, Rs 687.500 million in August, Rs 467.666 million in September, Rs 262.613 million in October, Rs 185.515 million in November and Rs 350.668 million were recovered in 2019.

