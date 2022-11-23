NAB, MDA to run drive against corruption

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Multan Development Authority (MDA) will jointly run a campaign in connection with anti-corruption week.

The decision was made in a meeting of NAB officials with MDA here on Wednesday. Presided over by MDA Director General, Kaisar Saleem, the meeting was attended by NAB Additional Director, Mohsin Majeed, Deputy Directors, M.

Asif and M.Shahid besides all directors of the authority.

The meeting decided to install steamers and banners against corruption at important arteries and intersections of the city.

Skins will also be installed at main billboards at entry and exit points of the city. NAB and MDA officials will lead a walk to be held on World anti-corruption day. The campaign will also be run on MDA's social media accounts against bribery.