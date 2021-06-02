UrduPoint.com
NAB Meeting Postponed Till Friday After Reviewing Some Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:57 PM

NAB meeting postponed till Friday after reviewing some cases

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Executive board Meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) meeting chaired by Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal was postponed till Friday (June 4, 2021) after reviewing different cases.

Speaking on the occasion NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal said that the bureau was determined to recover the looted money from the corrupt elements. The priority of NAB was to take the culprits of various scams like money laundering, sugar, flour, fake accounts, assets beyond resources, illegal housing societies, modarba till logical conclusion.

He said the accountability court accords final approval to a plea bargain case, in which a culprit not only confesses his crime but also pledge to return the looted money.

The meeting was attended by bureau's Deputy Chairman , Prosecutor General Accountability, Director General Operations and other senior officers.

NAB has recovered Rs 323 billion in the year 2020 and has so far recovered record Rs 814 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt elements.

He said a total of 1,273 references having accumulative corruption value of Rs 1,305 billion were under trial in various accountability courts. NAB has decided to file early hearing petitions in the accountability courts, following which the law will take its course.

