NAB Moves AC To Attach Property Of Salman Shehbaz

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 01:04 PM

NAB moves AC to attach property of Salman Shehbaz

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approached the Accountability Court (AC) to attach property of Salman Shehbaz

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approached the Accountability Court (AC) to attach property of Salman Shehbaz.NAB prosecutor while seeking permission for proper proceeding of the case filed a petition in the AC.

NAB in the petition took the plea that 6 time call up notices were issued to Salman Shehbaz , son of opposition leader in the National Assembly in money laundering case; however he didn't join NAB investigation.NAB said that Salman Shehbaz has fled to foreign country.Chairman NAB has issued arrest warrants of Salman Shehbaz.NAB prayed court that it should issue orders for attaching property of Salman Shehbaz.

More Stories From Pakistan

