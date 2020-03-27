NAB moves another reference against former Premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

(@fidahassanain)

The NAB has also named former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former petroleum secretary Arshad Mirza over his alleged role in illegal appointment with PSO.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2020) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday filed another reference against former petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over charges of making illegal appointment of Sheikh Imranul Haq as the managing director of Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

In a statement, the Anti-Graft body said that non-bailable arrest warrants were issued for the former prime minister and for former petroleum secretary Arshad Mirza over his alleged role in illegal appointment with PSO.

The NAB also issued notices to Haq and and PSO's former deputy MD of finance Yaqoob Suttar, the former deputy MD of finance at PSO. The accused were ordered to appear before an accountability court on April 10.

The NAB had earlier told the Supreme Court that former PSO MD Sheikh Imranul Haq was appointed in violation of merit. The SC was told that there was an evidence that Haq had a conflict of interest with the PSO due to an LNG agreement with his ex-employer (Engro Corporation).

The bureau alleged that Haq misused his authority by promoting Sattar to the post of deputy MD within a month of his joining.

PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi faced corruption charges for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import contract. Former finance minister Miftah Ismail also faced the same charges of corruption in the LNG case.

Both Abbasi and Ismail were arrested in the LNG case last year and are currently out on bail.