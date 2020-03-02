UrduPoint.com
NAB Moves Another Reference Against Nawaz, Zardari And Gilani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:49 PM

NAB moves another reference against Nawaz, Zardari and Gilani

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday moved a reference pertaining to Toshakhana vehicles to an Accountability Court (AC) against former presidents Asif Ali Zardari and two former prime ministers including Nawaz Sharif and Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday moved a reference pertaining to Toshakhana vehicles to an Accountability Court (AC) against former presidents Asif Ali Zardari and two former prime ministers including Nawaz Sharif and Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The NAB had also named Omni Group's Head Khawaja Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed in above graft reference connected with the fake accounts scam.

The anti corruption body said that Zardari, Nawaz and Gilani had obtained vehicles from Toshakhana illegally and paid only 15 percent cost through Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed.

The reference stated that being the then president Asif Ali Zardari also got vehicles as gift from Libya and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The accused kept the vehicles in his personal use rather than handing them over to 'Toshakhana'.

It further said that former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani gifted a vehicles in 2008 to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, even the beneficiary was not holding any post. The cost of the vehicle was paid by Abdul Ghani Majeed through the fake account.

The NAB said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif deliberately got benefit from Yousaf Raza Gilani during the PPP's regime.

The reference said that the accused had violated the sub section 247,12 of section 9 (a) of NAB Ordinance.

The NAB prayed the court to take action against the accused after conducting their trial.

Meanwhile, the NAB had also submitted a request to accountability court to seize the a plot of Abdul Ghani Majeed in an area of Karachi cant. The same court accepted the request of NAB to seize the house of Asif Zardari situated in Clifton Karachi.

