NAB Moves New Reference Against Nawaz, Zardari And Gillani In Fake Accounts Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:47 PM

NAB moves new reference against Nawaz, Zardari and Gillani in fake accounts case

NAB says that Gillani relaxed rules for Nawaz and Zardari to retain the vehicles gifted by foreign countries, and asks the court to try them under the law for causing damage to national exchequer.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed new references against PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani in fake accounts case.

The Anti-Graft Body moved the references against them in Islamabad Accountability court in Islamabad. Omni Group CeO Khawaja Anwar Majid and his son Khwaja Abdul Ghgani Majid were also accused of having fake accounts.

NAB accused Syed Yousaf Raza Gillanni extending illegal benefit to Zardari and Nawaz Sharif by allowed the retention of vehicles gifted to them by different foreign states and dignitaries through relaxation of procedures regarding to submission of gift in the Toshakhana.

It accused that the accused retained the vehicles under question against a nominal payment of 15 per cent of the total value, stating that Zardari made the payments for the vehicles through the Omni Group CEO and his son “for which he has no plausible justification.

” All the accused caused hug loss to the national exchequer, the NaB said and added that Zardari accepted and received vehicles as gifts from the United Arab Emirates in 2005 and from Libya in 2008.

“Zardari neither reported the gifted vehicles nor deposited the same. The accused preferred his own personal interests and obtained undue concession and benefits,” it said.

About Nawaz Sharif, the anti-graft body said that he had no public office in 2008 but received a car from the then government from the national Toshakhana. “Nawaz got that car in connivance with Gilani by getting benefit of relaxation of the said procedure for acceptance and disposal of gifts,” the bureau said in the reference.

FIA has already been investigating the fake accounts case.

