NAB moves reference against Sindh CM in fake bank accounts

NAB has mentioned Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the reference besides 16 other suspects including Abdul Ghani Majeed.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2021) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed reference in an accountability court in Islamabad against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in fake bank accounts.

In the reference, NAB said that Syed Murad Ali Shah misused his power in the funds allocation for power sector.

"Billions of rupees have been misapproperiated in funds' allocatioin," said the reference.

According to NAB, Sindh Chief Minister was facing allegations of corruption in the Nooriabad power project case in which three people including Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Chairman Khursheed Jamali, CEO M/S Technomen Kinetic Pvt Ltd Syed Asif Mahmood and Director Nooriabad Power Company Syed Arif Ali had already been arrested.

They said that they were arrested for extending illegal favors to M/S Technomen Kinetic Pvt Ltd and others in projects of Sindh Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC), and causing a $16 million loss to the national exchequer.

The Nooriabad power project was originally conceived by the Sindh government in 2012, but could not be materialised then due to “red-tapism and delays in regulatory approvals”.

The project was finally launched in August 2014 under a public-private partnership at a cost of Rs13bn in which the Sindh government held 49 per cent shares and a private company owned 51pc. A 95km long, 132kV double-circuit transmission line was laid from Nooriabad to Karachi at a cost of Rs1.95bn.