UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Moves Supplementary Reference In Thatha Water Supply Case

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:16 PM

NAB moves supplementary reference in Thatha Water Supply case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here on Wednesday moved a supplementary reference in Thatha Water Supply scheme case to an accountability court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here on Wednesday moved a supplementary reference in Thatha Water Supply scheme case to an accountability court.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference connected with fake accounts scam against former president Asif Ali Zardari and other co-accused.

During outset of hearing, Zardari's counsel Farouk H.

Naek filed an application seeking one-day exemption from hearing to his client, which was accepted by the judge.

The court also sought arguments from both sides on acquittal plea of Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, the son of Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed, in the same case.

Meanwhile, the court issued bailable arrest warrants of an accused Ishfaq Lighari due to his non appearance.

The hearing of this case then adjourned till March 4.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Water Same March From Court

Recent Stories

Another aircraft crashes in Mardan area

20 minutes ago

National Assembly (NA) issues strategic plan 2019- ..

5 minutes ago

3 Kashmiri critically injured by Indian forces fir ..

5 minutes ago

Second Launch of Russia's Angara Rocket Expected i ..

5 minutes ago

Traders demand to end encroachments, shift markets ..

5 minutes ago

Italy Senate votes on migrant trial for far-right ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.