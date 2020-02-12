NAB moves supplementary reference in Thatha Water Supply case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here on Wednesday moved a supplementary reference in Thatha Water Supply scheme case to an accountability court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here on Wednesday moved a supplementary reference in Thatha Water Supply scheme case to an accountability court.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference connected with fake accounts scam against former president Asif Ali Zardari and other co-accused.

During outset of hearing, Zardari's counsel Farouk H.

Naek filed an application seeking one-day exemption from hearing to his client, which was accepted by the judge.

The court also sought arguments from both sides on acquittal plea of Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, the son of Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed, in the same case.

Meanwhile, the court issued bailable arrest warrants of an accused Ishfaq Lighari due to his non appearance.

The hearing of this case then adjourned till March 4.