UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Multan Arrest 3 Accused In Rs 58m Housing Scam

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

NAB Multan arrest 3 accused in Rs 58m housing scam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan have arrested three accused on charge of causing Rs 58 million loss to people who had made investments in Wapda Employees Cooperative Housing Society.

Accused Mujahid Hussain s/o Sardar Muhammad, Fida Hussain and Muhammad Iqbal s/o Ahmed Nawaz were arrested on allegations of causing loss to WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society (WECHS) Multan to the tune of Rs 58 million by not transferring the land measuring 48 Kanal to WECHS Multan against which they have received above said consideration, NAB Multan spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.

Moreover, they resold the said land to other private persons rather than transferring the same to the said society. All three accused were produced before the Accountability Court Multan on Wednesday. The court granted seven-day physical remand of the accused.

Related Topics

Multan National Accountability Bureau WAPDA Same All Million Court Housing

Recent Stories

PIA pilots see UFOs during flights from Karachi to ..

1 minute ago

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

43 minutes ago

PLL saves $30 million in sensible buying of 3 LNG ..

31 minutes ago

Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in tota ..

31 minutes ago

PST to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 ..

33 minutes ago

Khanpur canal desilting project to be launched on ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.