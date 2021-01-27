NAB Multan arrest 3 accused in Rs 58m housing scam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan have arrested three accused on charge of causing Rs 58 million loss to people who had made investments in Wapda Employees Cooperative Housing Society.

Accused Mujahid Hussain s/o Sardar Muhammad, Fida Hussain and Muhammad Iqbal s/o Ahmed Nawaz were arrested on allegations of causing loss to WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society (WECHS) Multan to the tune of Rs 58 million by not transferring the land measuring 48 Kanal to WECHS Multan against which they have received above said consideration, NAB Multan spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.

Moreover, they resold the said land to other private persons rather than transferring the same to the said society. All three accused were produced before the Accountability Court Multan on Wednesday. The court granted seven-day physical remand of the accused.