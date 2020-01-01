NAB Multan deposited Rs 2 billion in national kitty in 2019

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan deposited embezzled amount worth Rs 2 billion in the national kitty in the year 2019

NAB Multan spokesman said on Wednesday that the amount also included Rs 45.57 million recovered through plea bargain besides another Rs 1954.47 million recovery made in 2019.

The NAB Multan arrested 55 accused of white collar crime cases in the year 2019.

A total of 5,366 complaints were received by the NAB Multan in 2019 and 234 of them were put to the verification process, 1,848 referred to departments concerned for legal proceedings, while another 152 were sent to other regional offices of NAB. Exactly 2,516 complaints were linked to cases already under investigations while only 616 complaints were ignored for not meriting further action.

In the year 2019, NAB Multan conducted inquiries on 93 complaints and 38 of them entered the investigations process. The NAB Multan filed references in 48 cases which were being tried by the accountability court.

The NAB Multan, under instructions from its Director General Atiq Ur Raman, focused more on housing scams in 2019 as majority of people were found to be deceived by unscrupulous elements in the name of housing schemes and thus enabled a large number of people to get their usurped money back.

The NAB Multan also took a variety of advocacy initiatives organising seminars, radio programmes, speech, writing, painting and poetry contests among youth to sensitize them against the menace of corruption in 2019.