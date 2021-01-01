UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Multan Deposits Rs 500m In National Kitty In 2020,21 References Filed

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 04:44 PM

NAB Multan deposits Rs 500m in national kitty in 2020,21 references filed

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan deposited around Rs 500 million in the national exchequer after recovering the ill-gotten money from the corrupt elements in the year 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan deposited around Rs 500 million in the national exchequer after recovering the ill-gotten money from the corrupt elements in the year 2020.

NAB Multan spokesperson said in a statement on Friday that over Rs 61 million were recovered by way of plea bargain and another Rs 433.76 million recovered during NAB Multan anti-corruption drive that had resulted in the arrest of 25 accused during 2020.

NAB Multan received total 2874 complaints in the year 2020 out of which 962 were sent to departments concerned for necessary legal action,158 passed through NAB verification process, 99 complaints were sent to other regional offices of NAB while another 1449 were made part of cases already under investigation with the Multan arm of the apex anti corruption institution. Only 230 complaints were consigned to office record with no further action and complainants were informed.

After verification of 158 complaints,104 passed through inquiry process. Exactly 44 complaints were evaluated through investigations and finally 21 references were filed in the year 2020.

Most of the complaints related to those who lost their hard earned money to illegal housing schemes and NAB Multan worked harder to get their grievances addressed and got their losses compensated.

NAB Multan also continued its advocacy campaign targeting youth for a corruption-free society and organized many seminars, rallies and contests including the recent one that began on November 26 and concluded on December 12 in 2020.

Spokesman said that NAB Multan under guidance from DG Atiq Ur Rahman was continuing anti-corruption drive as per vision of Chairman NAB Justice (Retired) Javed Iqbal and this campaign would continue with renewed commitment in the year 2021, the release concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Money November December 2020 From Allied Rental Modarba Million Housing

Recent Stories

KPK Chief Minister says Hindu saint’s shrine to ..

9 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 29 more lives, 659 new cases repor ..

12 seconds ago

China mulls revising regulation on foreign insuran ..

14 seconds ago

Kick-start Your New Year Fitness Resolutions with ..

30 minutes ago

Nigerian leader prioritizes security, economy, com ..

5 minutes ago

Thousands of criminals put behind the bar in 15-da ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.