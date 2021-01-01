NAB Multan deposits Rs 500m in national kitty in 2020,21 references filed

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan deposited around Rs 500 million in the national exchequer after recovering the ill-gotten money from the corrupt elements in the year 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan deposited around Rs 500 million in the national exchequer after recovering the ill-gotten money from the corrupt elements in the year 2020.

NAB Multan spokesperson said in a statement on Friday that over Rs 61 million were recovered by way of plea bargain and another Rs 433.76 million recovered during NAB Multan anti-corruption drive that had resulted in the arrest of 25 accused during 2020.

NAB Multan received total 2874 complaints in the year 2020 out of which 962 were sent to departments concerned for necessary legal action,158 passed through NAB verification process, 99 complaints were sent to other regional offices of NAB while another 1449 were made part of cases already under investigation with the Multan arm of the apex anti corruption institution. Only 230 complaints were consigned to office record with no further action and complainants were informed.

After verification of 158 complaints,104 passed through inquiry process. Exactly 44 complaints were evaluated through investigations and finally 21 references were filed in the year 2020.

Most of the complaints related to those who lost their hard earned money to illegal housing schemes and NAB Multan worked harder to get their grievances addressed and got their losses compensated.

NAB Multan also continued its advocacy campaign targeting youth for a corruption-free society and organized many seminars, rallies and contests including the recent one that began on November 26 and concluded on December 12 in 2020.

Spokesman said that NAB Multan under guidance from DG Atiq Ur Rahman was continuing anti-corruption drive as per vision of Chairman NAB Justice (Retired) Javed Iqbal and this campaign would continue with renewed commitment in the year 2021, the release concluded.