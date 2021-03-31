UrduPoint.com
NAB Multan DG Atiq Ur Rahman Transferred As DG (A&P) To NAB Headquarters

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:08 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan Director General Atiq ur Rahman has been transferred to the bureau's headquarters as DG (A&P) in his own pay and scale with immediate effect

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan Director General Atiq ur Rahman has been transferred to the bureau's headquarters as DG (A&P) in his own pay and scale with immediate effect.

According to NAB Multan spokesman, Director NAB in BS-20 Nauman Aslam has been directed to look after the work of the post of NAB Multan DG with immediate effect and until further orders.

The notifications regarding the transfers and posting have been issued by NAB with the approval of the competent authority.

