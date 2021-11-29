UrduPoint.com

NAB Multan Holds Awareness Programs In South Punjab Against Corruption

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:22 PM

NAB Multan holds awareness programs in south Punjab against corruption

School children coloured sketches depicting anti-corruption themes, joined walk and participated in a conference at Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan on Monday in line with activities being organized by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan under its ongoing Anti-Corruption Weeks plan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :School children coloured sketches depicting anti-corruption themes, joined walk and participated in a conference at Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan on Monday in line with activities being organized by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan under its ongoing Anti-Corruption Weeks plan.

All the events including Character Building Society conference were held simultaneously in Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan with a larger participation from school children and people from different walks of life, ahead of international anti-corruption day to be observed on Dec 9, NAB Multan spokesman said.

Officers of NAB Multan delivered lectures and highlighted significance of international anti corruption day and the character building. Afterwards, brochures carrying awareness messages were distributed amongst general public at the same time in all the three cities.

Moreover, NAB Multan also handed over message boards to district administration, police, public service delivery departments and other government departments as part of the awareness campaign.

Related Topics

Multan Corruption Police National Accountability Bureau Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Same All From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, UNHCR sign ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, UNHCR sign agreements to assist refugees ..

21 minutes ago
 Northwest Nigeria state ends telecom blackout over ..

Northwest Nigeria state ends telecom blackout over bandit attacks

3 minutes ago
 African players in Europe: Three-goal Bebou steals ..

African players in Europe: Three-goal Bebou steals show

3 minutes ago
 Dutch find 14 Omicron cases among S.Africa passeng ..

Dutch find 14 Omicron cases among S.Africa passengers

3 minutes ago
 Deja vu: Sweden's Andersson elected PM for second ..

Deja vu: Sweden's Andersson elected PM for second time

3 minutes ago
 Morocco to push for Israeli-Palestinian talks: Kin ..

Morocco to push for Israeli-Palestinian talks: King

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.