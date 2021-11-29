NAB Multan holds awareness programs in south Punjab against corruption

School children coloured sketches depicting anti-corruption themes, joined walk and participated in a conference at Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan on Monday in line with activities being organized by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan under its ongoing Anti-Corruption Weeks plan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :School children coloured sketches depicting anti-corruption themes, joined walk and participated in a conference at Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan on Monday in line with activities being organized by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan under its ongoing Anti-Corruption Weeks plan.

All the events including Character Building Society conference were held simultaneously in Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan with a larger participation from school children and people from different walks of life, ahead of international anti-corruption day to be observed on Dec 9, NAB Multan spokesman said.

Officers of NAB Multan delivered lectures and highlighted significance of international anti corruption day and the character building. Afterwards, brochures carrying awareness messages were distributed amongst general public at the same time in all the three cities.

Moreover, NAB Multan also handed over message boards to district administration, police, public service delivery departments and other government departments as part of the awareness campaign.