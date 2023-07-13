Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 07:21 PM

NAB Multan organizes ceremony to return recovered funds to relevant departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ):Under the leadership of Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan, Engineer Masood Alam, a ceremony was held on Thursday at the regional NAB office in Multan to return recovered funds to various departments.

The event was attended by Captain (R) Saqib Zafar, Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab), Syed Ali Haider Naqvi, Regional Business Manager Habib Bank Limited (Multan), and Engineer Shahid Hussain Ahmadi from the Punjab Public Works Department, District Muzaffargarh.

As part of ongoing investigations against officers and officials of the Punjab Food Department and Yugar, an amount of Rs. 3,549,037 was recovered and returned to the Chief Secretary Punjab on behalf of Captain (R) Saqib Zafar, Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab).

Furthermore, NAB Multan Director General, Chaudhry Niaz Hassan, handed over two Pay Orders to Habib Bank Limited (Multan) totaling Rs. 2,989,100/- in the name of former Branch Manager Malik Muhammad Bilal.

Another Pay Order, amounting to Rs. 871,990/-, was returned to the Executive Engineer, Pakistan Public Works Department, on behalf of Engineer Shahid Hussain Ahmadi from the Public Works Department, District Muzaffargarh.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Director General NAB Multan expressed gratitude to the attendees and reaffirmed NAB Multan's commitment to continue its relentless efforts in accordance with the law against corrupt elements.

