NAB neither recognizes courts nor law of land: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said NAB neither recognizes the courts nor the law of land." NAB neither recognizes courts nor law of the country.

I condemn NAB raid on the house of Ijaz Jakhrani", he said this while denouncing NAB raid on Ijaz Jakhrani home Wednesday.

He underlined that instituting false cases against PPP workers and office bearers at the behest of Imran Khan should be stopped.

Political victimization of the government is at full play behind NAB proceedings, he added.He went on to say the sanctity of chadar and chardewari of the enemy is observed. But NAB has forgotten all norms due to enmity against opposition .

PPP office bearers and the workers can not be browbeaten under such tactics, he added.He announced that every PPP worker stands with Ijaz Jakhrani.