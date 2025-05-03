NAB Never Issued Minutes Of Any Meeting With BRACE Group: Spokesman
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 08:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) National Accountability Bureau has refuted the reports of issuing minutes of any meeting, shared on social media by Amir Majeed of BRACE group.
According to spokesman of NAB Karachi, there had never held any meeting with the BRACE group for which reported minutes had been circling by the group.
National Accountability Bureau categorically disowns these minutes as on an application, the BRACE group had been give right of audience, spokesman stated.
NAB is fully cognizant of its duties and obligations, which are being performed strictly in accordance with the law.
Neither NAB allowed for such sharing of the minutes of meeting nor it was taken on board by BRACE. The action of BRACE to publish the so-called minutes is unlawful and amounts to misuse of right of the audience.
NAB refuted the alleged contention/opinion of BRACE.
The above clarification is issued to negate the misrepresentation of NAB’s stance and to reaffirm NAB’s impartial role in all proceedings related to Bahria Town Karachi.
