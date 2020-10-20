UrduPoint.com
NAB Not Closed Saaf Pani Inquiry: Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:21 PM

NAB not closed Saaf Pani inquiry: Spokesman

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has not closed the Saaf Pani Company case inquiry against former Chief Minister Shahbaz as the corruption references has been filed in accountability courts after getting concrete evidence and after seeking authentic documents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has not closed the Saaf Pani Company case inquiry against former Chief Minister Shahbaz as the corruption references has been filed in accountability courts after getting concrete evidence and after seeking authentic documents.

A NAB spokesman while clarifying media reports said that the corruption references were under trial in various accountability courts.

NAB has asked the persons trying to influence the cases should avoid speculations regarding the fate of cases and wait for the decision of courts.

