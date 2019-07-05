NAB not given chance to work independently in past: Shahzad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Special assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar Thursday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not given a chance to work independently and transparently against corrupts in the past.

Talking to a private news channel, he said during the ongoing tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), NAB was working actively without any discrimination, the cases against plunderers were registered during previous regimes not PTI government.

The special assistant said the court had declared Prime Minister as a honest and righteous person before assuming charge of premiership.

He said PTI had not believed in victimization politics against leaders of opposition parties. The drug charges case was lodged against Former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah as per law, he added.

Barrister Shahzad said using fake accounts would be considered as a money laundering.