The National Accountability Bureau had not opposed the bail plea of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on medical and humanitarian grounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau had not opposed the bail plea of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on medical and humanitarian grounds.

A NAB spokesman said while clarifying the news items, reported by asection of media, said a press release on Friday.