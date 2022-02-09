The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has not recommended the blocking of the Computerised National Identity card (CNIC) and blacklisting of the passport number of Usman Asghar son of Muhammad Asghar to relevant department, revealed preliminary investigations conducted on directions of NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has not recommended the blocking of the Computerised National Identity card (CNIC) and blacklisting of the passport number of Usman Asghar son of Muhammad Asghar to relevant department, revealed preliminary investigations conducted on directions of NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal.

According to NAB spokesman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, has recently directed the concerned officers of NAB to investigate the blocking of the CNIC (34203-5603235-7)of Usman Asghar son of Muhammad Asghar. The chairman had taken notice of the appeal of the esteemed mother of Usman Asghar broadcast by a private tv channel a few days ago.