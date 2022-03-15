NAB nothing to do with with no confidence motion:Spokesman

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has vehemently denied some media reports, stating that the NAB had nothing to do with the no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has vehemently denied some media reports, stating that the NAB had nothing to do with the no-confidence motion.

According to spokesman, the NAB has always believed in carrying out its duties in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

The NAB does not belong to any political party, group or individual but to the state of Pakistan.

The NAB assures that none of its officials had anything to do with the no-confidence motion.