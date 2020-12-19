UrduPoint.com
NAB Notice Kills School Teacher In Thatta

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:39 PM

The deceased has been identified as Faheem Ahmad whose accounts were used for heavy transactions in Dado, Sindh.

THATTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2020) A poor school teacher took his last breath soon after he received a notice by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for allegedly having “Benami account”.

“We have nothing to do with these banks. We are deliberately being dragged into this matter,” said Sheraz Khero, the brother of deceased.

According to a tv report, the teacher died soon after the anti-graft body started investigation against him over charges of “Benami account”.

The sources said that NAB officials took action after the banks accounts of the Thatta family were used for heavy transactions.

“We are poor people. I do job of a security guard,” said Sheraz Khero, pointing out that they were in trouble.

He said they were appearing before the court despite that they had nothing to do with the transactions.

“We don’t know who opened these accounts and why,” he further said. He also asked the authorities not to drag them into this case.

