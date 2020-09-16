UrduPoint.com
NAB Office Clash: ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Rana Sanaullah, Capt (R) Safdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:48 PM

NAB office clash: ATC extends interim bail of Rana Sanaullah, Capt (R) Safdar

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and ten others till September 22 in Lahore NAB office clash case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and ten others till September 22 in Lahore NAB office clash case.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, whereas Capt (Retd) Muhammad Safdar also appeared.

A counsel on behalf of Rana Sanaullah filed an application for a one-time exemption from personal appearance. He stated that Rana Sanaullah could not appear due to his engagements in the National Assembly. He pleaded with the court to grant one-time exemption from personal appearance to his client.

Subsequently, the court allowed the application and granted a one-time exemption from personal appearance to Rana Sanaullah.

The court extended interim bail of Rana Sanaullah , Capt ( Retd) Muhammad safadar and ten others till September 22 while adjourning the further hearing. The court also directed the investigation officer to preserve the footage of the incident while disposing of an application for the purpose.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership including Maryam Nawaz and party workers under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440 , 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sections over clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind.

The PML-N workers pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reached NAB office.

