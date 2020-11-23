UrduPoint.com
NAB Office Clash Case: ATC Confirms Interim Bail Of PML-N Leaders

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:50 PM

NAB office clash case: ATC confirms interim bail of PML-N leaders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday confirmed interim bail, granted to PML-N leaders including MNA Parvaiz Malik, Ali Parvaiz Malik, Shaista Malik, and others in Lahore NAB office clash case.

The court ordered the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 500,000 each for the purpose. ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta heard the pre-arrest bail applications filed by more than thirty PML-N leaders and workers.

The defence counsel argued before the court the accused were present outside NAB office to express solidarity with PML-N Leader Maryam Nawaz but they were not involved in clashes with police. They submitted that allegations leveled against their clients were baseless and pleaded with the court to confirm the interim bail granted to them.

However, a prosecutor opposed the plea and stated that it was a planned attack and the accused attempted to stop a state institution from performing its duties.. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the bail applications.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, confirmed the interim bail granted to the accused.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership including Maryam Nawaz and party workers under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440 , 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sections over clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind .

The PML-N workers pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reached NAB office.However, the police resorted to baton charge to disperse the infuriated crowd and arrested several protesters.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already confirmed interim bail granted to Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and other party leaders in the case.

