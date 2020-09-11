UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Office Clash Case: ATC Extends Capt Safdar Interim Bail Till Sept 16

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:15 PM

NAB office clash case: ATC extends Capt Safdar interim bail till Sept 16

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Friday extended interim bail of Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, till Sept 16 in Lahore NAB office clash case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Friday extended interim bail of Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, till Sept 16 in Lahore NAB office clash case.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the proceedings on a bail application, filed by Capt Safdar, who also appeared before the court.

The investigation officer said that Capt Safdar was accused of hooliganism and he was involved in provoking the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) workers for attacking police with stones outside the Lahore NAB office.

However, the defence counsel argued that his client was nominated in a baseless case and he went to the NAB office for expressing solidarity with his wife, Maryam Nawaz.

The court, after hearing the arguments, extended interim bail of Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar till Sept 16.

The Chung police had registered a case against the PML-N leadership including Maryam Nawaz and party workers under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440 , 109, 353 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and sections of Anti terrorism Act over clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind.

The PML-N workers pelted the police officials with stones and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reached the NAB office.However, the police resorted to baton-charge to disperse the infuriated crowd and arrested several protestors.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Raiwind Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Wife Muhammad Safdar Awan August Criminals Muslim Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Emirati physicist Ahmed Almheiri wins coveted New ..

5 minutes ago

Government College University VC given additional ..

4 minutes ago

Minister attends photo competition on Quaid death ..

4 minutes ago

Nisar Memon appointed new CEO Pakistan Railways

5 minutes ago

Quaid's death anniversary observed with solemnity

5 minutes ago

Turkey Slams Southern EU States' Declaration Suppo ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.