NAB office clash case: ATC extends Capt Safdar interim bail till Sept 16

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Friday extended interim bail of Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, till Sept 16 in Lahore NAB office clash case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Friday extended interim bail of Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, till Sept 16 in Lahore NAB office clash case.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the proceedings on a bail application, filed by Capt Safdar, who also appeared before the court.

The investigation officer said that Capt Safdar was accused of hooliganism and he was involved in provoking the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) workers for attacking police with stones outside the Lahore NAB office.

However, the defence counsel argued that his client was nominated in a baseless case and he went to the NAB office for expressing solidarity with his wife, Maryam Nawaz.

The court, after hearing the arguments, extended interim bail of Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar till Sept 16.

The Chung police had registered a case against the PML-N leadership including Maryam Nawaz and party workers under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440 , 109, 353 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and sections of Anti terrorism Act over clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind.

The PML-N workers pelted the police officials with stones and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reached the NAB office.However, the police resorted to baton-charge to disperse the infuriated crowd and arrested several protestors.