NAB Office Clash Case: :ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Rana Sana, Others

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:19 PM

NAB office clash case: :ATC extends interim bail of Rana Sana, others

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and others till October 6 in Lahore NAB office clash case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and others till October 6 in Lahore NAB office clash case.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, wherein, Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and 27 others appeared before the court. The court, after a brief hearing, extended interim bails of all accused till October 6.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership including Maryam Nawaz and party workers under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440, 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sections over clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind.

The PML-N workers pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawazreached NAB office. However, the police resorted to baton chargeto disperse the mob and arrested several protesters.

More Stories From Pakistan

