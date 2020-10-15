UrduPoint.com
NAB Office Clash Case: ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Rana Sanaullah, Others Till 17th

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah and others till October 17 in Lahore NAB office clash case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah and others till October 17 in Lahore NAB office clash case.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings wherein Rana Sanaullah and 28 others appeared before the court.

The court adjourned the matter after a brief hearing. The defence counsel had requested with the court to adjourn the matter for a day.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership, including Maryam Nawaz and party workers, under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440 , 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sections over clash with the police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind.

The PML-N workers pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reached NAB office. However, the police resorted to baton charge to dispersethe crowd and arrested several protesters.

