NAB office clash case: ATC grants interim bail to Rana Sanaullah till 16th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah till September 16 in Lahore NAB office clash case.

The court also ordered Rana Sanaullah to join the case investigations.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta heard the bail application filed by the PML-N leader and also sought report from police by the next date of hearing.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner assailed inclusion of Anti-terrorism Act (ATA) sections in the case. He submitted that his client was nominated in the case after leveling baseless allegations. He expressed apprehension that the police might arrest him and pleaded with the court for grant of bail.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership, including Maryam Nawaz and party workers, under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440 , 109, 353 and 186 of the Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sections over clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind .

The PML-N workers pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outsidethe NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reached NAB office. However, the police resorted to batoncharge to disperse the crowd and arrested several protestors.