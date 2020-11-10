NAB office clash case: Kh Imran Nazir sent to jail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir to jail on 14-day judicial remand in Lahore NAB office clash case.

The police produced Khawaja Imran Nazir before ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta on expiry of his one-day physical remand.

A prosecutor submitted an investigation report and requested the court to grant three days physical remand of the accused for further investigations.

However, the defence counsel opposed the plea and stated that his client had already served four days in custody of police.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, dismissed the plea for further physical remand and sent Khawaja Imran Nazir to jail on judicial remand. The court directed for producing him on expiry of the remand term.

Meanwhile, the court also issued notices for November 11 on a bail petition filed by Khawaja Imran Nazir in the case.

The PML-N MPA through the bail petition submitted that all allegations levelled against him were baseless whereas the other accused had already granted bail in the case. He pleaded with the court for granting the benefit of bail to him.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership, including Maryam Nawaz and party workers, under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440 , 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sections over clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind .

The PML-N workers pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reached NAB office. However, the police resorted to baton charge to disperse thecrowd and arrested several protesters.