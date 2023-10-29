Open Menu

NAB Officers Show Sports Skills In Inter-wing Cricket Tournament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2023 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore organised inter-wing cricket tournament among teams of all investigation and prosecution wings on Sunday.

The single day knockout tournament was held in Lahore Gymkhana Club in which Director General (DG) NAB Lahore Amjad Majeed Aulakh participated as the chief guest.

As per details, the cricket tournament was organised to promote healthy activities among regional Bureau officers. Players eleven of investigation wing-II and prosecution wing could lead in finals; however, team yellow (investigation wing-II) secured the winning trophy by beating prosecution wing’s team (blue) which took runner-up trophy.

At the occasion, while talking to the officers of all playing elevens, DG NAB Lahore stated that the sports activity was organised to provide healthy physical activity to NAB officers, who discharge their duties in a hectic schedule, in routine.

The officers have performed above his expectation, which is exceedingly admirable, he said. The DG NAB Lahore handed over winning trophy to the captain of IW-II team, Zahid Iqbal and runner-up trophy was received by Deputy Prosecutor General Accountability (DPGA) Syed Waqar Hussain Naqvi.

Keeping in view the beneficial productiveness of sports, Amjad Majeed Aulakh also announced to host mega-tournament among teams representing all law enforcement agencies including NAB. He informed that it was an exclusive tournament ever played among NAB Lahore officers under the supervision of awareness and Prevention (A&P) Wing of the Regional Bureau.

NAB-L’s A&P Wing coordinates numerous competitions i.e. speech, painting & poster competition, essay writing and short-drama competitions among school, college and university level students in Punjab, on the eve of international anti-corruption day which is being celebrated on December 9, every year.

