NAB Officials Seek CII Chairman's Guidance On Fraudulent Investment Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Director General (DG) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, Waqar Ahmed Chauhan, and Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Zafar Abbasi on Tuesday called on Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, to discuss collaborative efforts for combating corruption and other malpractices.

During the meeting, the DG NAB briefed the CII Chairman on NAB’s ongoing efforts to root out corruption and sought the Council’s assistance in providing Islamic guidance on various fraudulent investment schemes that financially deceive the public, particularly in construction and housing sectors.

CII Chairman Dr. Raghib Naeemi appreciated NAB’s role in the fight against corruption and lauded the institution’s enhanced performance under the leadership of NAB Chairman, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Nazir Ahmed.

He assured NAB of the Council’s support and stated that the CII will soon provide a comprehensive Shariah-based analysis of deceptive financial schemes affecting the public, which will be formally shared with NAB to aid in its legal and investigative proceedings.

