NAB Okays Filing One Reference, Conducting Seven Investigations, 12 Inquiries On Inflicting Losses To National Exchequer

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:56 AM

National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Executive Board Meeting (EBM) Wednesday approved filing one reference, conducting seven investigations, 12 inquiries and closing some investigations due to absence of evidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ):National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Executive Board Meeting (EBM) Wednesday approved filing one reference, conducting seven investigations, 12 inquiries and closing some investigations due to absence of evidence.

The NAB-EBM, chaired by Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal accorded approval of filing reference against Asim Murtaza Khan, former director/chief executive officer/member board of directors, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and others on inflicting losses to national exchequer by awarding oil and gas contracts to Ms Moranoftodo.

According to NAB spokesman, the EBM accorded approval of conducting seven investigations against various personalities including four separate investigations against the management of Almsa Model Town and Professor Model Town and others, Billion Tree Tsunami Project, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, investigations against officers/officials, others of Text Book Board, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, investigations against Mirza Khan Soherani, officers/officials of Education Department and literacy department, Government of Sindh.

The EBM approved conducting 12 inquiries including six separate inquiries against Billion Tree Tsunami Project, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, management and others of Sugar Mills in Sugar Subsidy Scandal, inquiries against Abdul Raheem Khan, Zahoor Ahmed, Azmat Ali Shah, Hamza Khan, Arash ur Rehman, Additional Controller ,Abdul Wali Khan Universit, Mardan and others, officers/officials of Bannu Sugar Mills Limited, Archialogy Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Khan Chandio, member Provincial Assembly, Burhan Khan Chandio, Member Provincial Assembly, Officers/officials and others of Revenue Department.

The EBM has closed inquiries against Qaiser Wali Khan, former member Provincial Assembly, officers/officials and others of Pak PWD, officers/officials of LGE and RDD,TMA Town, officers/officials, others of Gomal University, Dera Ismael Khan, former district Nazim Peshawar and others, officers/officials of local government department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dilawar Hussain Memon, CEO, SEPCO, Sukkur, Nazir Soomro, CTO, Sukkur and others owing to absence of evidence as per law.

The EBM accorded approval to close investigation against Sarir Muhammad, former DG PDA, Muhammad Tariq, former General Manager, PDA, Abdul Haleem Paracha, former Director PDA, Mirza Khan Housing Officer PDA and others due to absence of evidence in accordance with law.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said the bureau is making serious efforts to eradicate corruption from the country.

NAB has recovered record Rs 466 billion directly and indirectly from corrupt elements and deposited the amount into national exchequer.

