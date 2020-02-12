NAB okays filing reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday accorded approval of filing three corruption references against various personalities including former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan for inflicting Rs 138.96 million to the national exchequer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ):The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday accorded approval of filing three corruption references against various personalities including former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan for inflicting Rs 138.96 million to the national exchequer.

According to NAB spokesman, the NAB-EBM chaired Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal accorded approval of conducting seven inquiries against different personalities including former federal minister Barjees Tahir and others. The EBM okayed initiating two investigations on different charges.

According to details, the EBM accorded approval of filing reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Sheikh Imran ul Haq, former Managing Director Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Yaqub Sattar, Deputy Managing Director PSO and others for inflicting Rs 138.96 million losses to national exchequer due to abuse of authority and appointment of former MD, Deputy MD PSO in violation of rules and regulations.

The EBM accorded approval of filing another reference against Ghulam Ali Shah Pasha,former senior member Sindh Board of Revenue,Abdul Subhan Memon, former Secretary, Land Utilisation,Muhammad Salik, former District Officer, Revenue, Hyderabad, Gadda Hussain Abro, former Mukhtiarkar, Revenue, Imtiaz Solangi, former supervising Tapdar,Qadir Bakhsh and Muhammad Saleem on the allegations of illegal allotment of government land which inflicted Rs 120 million losses to the national exchequer.

The EBM inked its assent of filing yet another reference against Ghulam Mustafa Phal, former secretary Sindh, Land Utilisation,Qazi Jan Muhammad, former DC, Malir, Abdul Subhan, former secretary Sindh Land Utilisation,Ghulam Haider Chandio, former Assistant Commissioner, Muhammad Arif Kalvar, Assistant Commissioner, Bin Qasim Town, Malir, Tufail Ahmed, Zulfikar Ali Mangi, former Mukhtiarkar and Muhammad Ayub. They have been accused of allotting state land illegally, inflicting Rs 40 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM accorded approval of conducting seven inquiries against Barjees Tahir, former federal minister, Saleem Goraya and others,Makhdoomzada Basit Ahmed Sultan,MNA, Muzaffargarh and others, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareeshak,MPA, Rajanpur and others,Khalid Sajjad Khokar,former MD,Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation and others, Kanal Garden Housing Scheme Yazman Road, owners of Bahawalpur and others,Pakistan Bio Energy, Company's officials,officers and others, management, officers, officials of South Punjab Forest Company.

The EBM accorded approval of conducting two investigations against Pehlaj Mal, former special assistant to Sindh chief minister, owners of Altamash Medical Society, officers of Sindh Building Control Authority and others.

The EBM approved closing inquiry against Rehman Medical College, Peshawar and others owing to absence of evidence.