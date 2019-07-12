UrduPoint.com
NAB Okays Inquiry Against Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 16 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 04:58 PM

NAB okays inquiry against Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Maulana Fazlur Rehman is accused of making assets beyond income

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th July, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved an inquiry against Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman is accused of making assets beyond income while working in the capacity of Kashmir committee chairman.

NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has approved inquiry against the JUI-F chief.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s name is among the list of people who have looted the country and owns assets beyond income.

There have been speculations that the JUI-F chief will soon be arrested over these allegations, adding that NAB has evidence against him.

