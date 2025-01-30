Open Menu

NAB, OPF Join Forces To Support Overseas Pakistanis With New MoU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 06:34 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development (HRD), on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a collaborative framework aimed at addressing the issues and complaints of overseas Pakistanis

The MoU signing ceremony, held at NAB headquarters, marked the creation of a structured mechanism for mutual cooperation and strategic coordination to tackle challenges such as property disputes, financial fraud, misuse of authority, and other matters requiring NAB’s intervention.

The primary objective of the MoU is to develop an efficient and collaborative system where OPF and NAB will jointly address grievances reported by overseas Pakistanis. These grievances may include fraudulent practices in housing schemes, property possession disputes, allotment issues, and financial mismanagement or irregularities by housing developers and private individuals.

Under the agreement, a dedicated facilitation desk or cell for overseas Pakistanis will be established at all NAB offices, including the Head Office and Regional Offices, to receive and process complaints referred by OPF or submitted directly by overseas Pakistanis.

Additionally, a helpline will be set up between NAB and OPF to ensure constant communication and efficient resolution of complaints.

During the ceremony, the OPF team provided a detailed briefing on the foundation’s operations and the challenges faced by overseas Pakistanis.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NAB, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Nazir Ahmed, emphasized that overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset to the nation. He assured that NAB, in collaboration with OPF, will take all necessary measures to resolve their issues and ensure that those who commit fraud or deceive overseas Pakistanis face appropriate legal consequences.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Director General (Welfare & Services Division) of OPF, Mrs Laeeqa Ambreen, and the Director General (A&P) of NAB, Izhar Ahmed Awan, at NAB Headquarters.

The signing ceremony was attended by Chairman NAB, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Nazir Ahmed, Prosecutor General Accountability, Syed Ihtesham Qadir Shah, Chairman OPF Board of Governors, Syed Qamar Raza, Managing Director OPF, Muhammad Afzal Bhatti, along with other senior officials from both NAB and OPF.

